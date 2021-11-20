Lots of cloud cover today; Sunny but windy Sunday: Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, November 20

We expect mostly cloudy skies to remain much of today, with temperatures near what we had yesterday. There could be a few sprinkles in the light north breeze, but the amounts look like only a few hundredths of an inch. A few snowflakes may mix with the sprinkles during the coldest period of the day. Today’s highs will be near-normal, in the low 40s.

Skies will be brighter on Sunday. We expect partly sunny skies in the morning and mostly skies in the afternoon. There will be a brisk NW wind during the day that will cool us back down into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Monday looks cold, especially in the morning when we expect to dip down into the teens. Afternoon highs on Monday will be near-normal in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, in the low 40s. Rapid City and the west will be much warmer, in the mid 50s.

We’ll get a one-day warmup on Tuesday, as temperatures should get to a little above normal, in the upper 40s in the east to the upper 50s in the west.

Cooler air returns on Wednesday, with breezy temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. There could be very light rain or snow showers West River.

Behind another front it looks cold for Thanksgiving, and there are indications we might be in for a few flurries with little or no accumulation. Thanksgiving temperatures will only be in the low to mid 30s East River. We should warm a few degrees for Black Friday, with near-normal temperatures for the final weekend of November.