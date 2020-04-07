Lots of changes at public golf courses to practice social distancing

Lots of people took advantage of the nice weather Tuesday to escape their homes and enjoy some outdoor activities, including golf.

But in Sioux Falls, the public courses have made lots of changes because of coronavirus.

At Prairie Green, a round of golf these days is anything but par for the course.

Management has implemented a number of changes to encourage social distancing.

“The thing that’s been the most important and most beneficial is the restricting of the tee-times,” Justin Arlt general manager of Sioux Falls Golf said.

They’ve staggered tee-times 12 minutes apart to help with the social distancing as well.

The check-in has been moved outside to keep golfers from gathering in the club house.

“If you’re not a golfer you may look at the parking lot and see 50 or 60 cars and be very alarmed and make the assumption that the clubhouse must be packed, that actually isn’t the case; golf is played and it takes over four hours in a lot of cases so just because there’s that many cars, those cars and those people after check-in they are dispersed out on a golf course of 180 acres,” Arlt said.

They’re also only allowing one person per cart unless they’re family. They’ve also removed all touch points, like water stations and bunker rakes.

While the city has cracked down on a number of other activities and entertainment, at this time, the game of golf is still exempt.

“We want people to do that, it’s so important for our mental well being, but it’s so important that we are not doing it in groups of people,” city health director Jill Franken said.

And that’s the message they’ll keep driving home.

After each round, the golf carts are cleaned and sanitized and so are all driving range balls.