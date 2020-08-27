Lost&Found working to prevent suicide for 10 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Suicide can be difficult to talk about, but it’s something that can affect you or even someone you know. According to the CDC, it’s the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, the second for people in ages 10-34. That’s why one organization has made it a priority to work to prevent suicide on college campuses in South Dakota.

Whether you’re a freshman in college, or a senior, it can be a stressful time in your life.

That’s where the non-profit Lost&Found comes in.

“Lost&Found is our student mental health organization here on campus and it focuses on resilience for self, resilience for others, and resilience for community,” co-advisor Lost&Found at Augustana University, Wendy Mamer said.

The Augustana chapter of Lost&Found just got started in the spring.

“The transition out of college is difficult so we think it’s important for students to be prepared and have access to the resources they need in order to be successful,” Mamer said.

Lost&Found was originally founded in 2010.

Right now the organization serves five university campuses in the state.

“Our focus as an organization for the past decade has been on serving college campuses, and particularly how to equip students with the ability to support their peers and provide some of the outreach that you would want to see within your student networks to make sure people are getting the help they need,” executive director Lost&Found, Erik Muckey said.

Next week, Lost&Found will celebrate ten years of working to prevent suicide in South Dakota. The group will be hosting a virtual event.

“All of our events will be virtual, so make it as accessible to anybody, so throughout the day on September 3rd, we will be hosting a series of Facebook live events on our page,” Muckey said.

An organization providing support to anyone who may need it.

“I think that there is such a transition period that comes when going to college, we are just really hoping to meet that need with the educational resources that Lost&Found provides,” Mamer said.