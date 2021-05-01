Lost & Found kicks off Mental Health Awareness month with a charity tap event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a topic which can impact everyone, and Saturday a local non-profit kicked the month off with an event in downtown Sioux Falls.

Lost & Found is a non-profit organization based here in South Dakota that works to educate people about mental health.

Their focus is on educating people ages 15 to 34, and there is a chapter at five of South Dakota’s universities. Today, the organization held an event at Severance Brewing in downtown Sioux Falls which included trivia. For every drink sold Saturday, one dollar of it went toward Lost & Found’s suicide prevention program.

“What I hope for really for today is that people are able to embrace sort of the outdoors, be able to be outside and enjoy a sunny day outside while also being able to know sort of what that impact and what a simple act can do to help somebody who is navigating a mental health condition,” Erik Muckey, Lost & Found Executive Director said.

Lost and Found started ten years ago in South Dakota.