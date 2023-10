LAS VEGAS, N.V. (KELO) — The Las Vegas Aces win back-to-back WNBA championships, beating the New York Liberty by one point.

In a close 70-69 game against the New York Liberty, the Las Vegas Aces took home the WNBA championship title.

The Las Vegas Aces are coached by Rapid City native Becky Hammon, who has been coaching them since December of 2021.

This is the first time a team has taken back-to-back championship titles since 2002, when the Los Angeles Sparks did the same.