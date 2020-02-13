Looks Marketplace wants to change South Dakota’s liquor laws

1  of  179
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Abiding Savior Academy Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bloomfield Community Schools Bon Homme School District Bowdle School District Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District Chancellor Reformed Church Chester School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District First Baptist Children's Center First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Gettysburg Good Shepherd Lutheran Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Harrisburg School District Hendricks, MN Henry Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Howard Huron Head Start Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Irene-Wakonda Iroquois Ivanhoe School District James Valley Christian Kimball School District Lake Area Tech Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lennox School District Leola Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Luverne Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lyman Lynd Madison Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Mitchell Christian Montrose Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Northwest Iowa CC Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities Rock Rapids Head Start Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Public Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Vermillion Viborg-Hurley Wagner Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wessington Springs West Lyon Community Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities White Lake Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket Worthington Yankton

Looks Marketplace wants to change South Dakota’s liquor laws

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A newly remodeled Sioux Falls business is fighting to keep its off-sale liquor license.

The owners of Looks Marketplace, which moved into the old CJ Callaway’s last November, wants to keep its off-sale liquor license, which it has had for years.

But because of a new business model and a fairly new law in South Dakota, it can’t and here’s why.

At Looks Marketplace, you can buy meat, you can buy pastries, you can have a beer or wine at the full service bar and restaurant, but you can’t buy liquor off-sale and that’s frustrating to owner Nick Heineman.

“It’s confusing to tell a guest you can come get steaks, you can come get a burger and pick up a bottle of wine or a 4 pack of beer or a 6 pack of beer, but not a bottle of bourbon,” Heineman said.

The law won’t allow it. In 2018, the legislature passed a law that says breweries can offer off-sale for beer and wine, but not liquor.

When Heineman relocated his business to its new location and spent millions in renovations, he started a brewery to go along with all the other services he has to offer here.

But in December, he was notified that because of his brewery business, he could no longer have off-sale liquor.

That’s why Heineman is trying to change the law to make it in his words ‘more conistent.’

“I think it makes sense to anyone you explain it to, it’s more confusing to explain why we can sell this certain legal product,” Heineman said.

A bill before the legislature Wednesday to try and allow it, died in committee on an 12-1 vote; a sobering start to the new year and Heineman’s new business and his hundred employees.

“It’ll be pulled from the shelf, we have a bar, we can sell it at our full service bar and restaurant, but in the meantime, it’ll just sit idle in inventory,” Heineman said.

Heineman says he’s not going to give up yet on getting the law changed. KELOLAND News reached out to the chair and vice-chair of Commerce and Energy Committee to find out why the committee voted to kill the proposal. We haven’t received a response yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss