Looks Marketplace wants to change South Dakota’s liquor laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A newly remodeled Sioux Falls business is fighting to keep its off-sale liquor license.



The owners of Looks Marketplace, which moved into the old CJ Callaway’s last November, wants to keep its off-sale liquor license, which it has had for years.

But because of a new business model and a fairly new law in South Dakota, it can’t and here’s why.

At Looks Marketplace, you can buy meat, you can buy pastries, you can have a beer or wine at the full service bar and restaurant, but you can’t buy liquor off-sale and that’s frustrating to owner Nick Heineman.

“It’s confusing to tell a guest you can come get steaks, you can come get a burger and pick up a bottle of wine or a 4 pack of beer or a 6 pack of beer, but not a bottle of bourbon,” Heineman said.

The law won’t allow it. In 2018, the legislature passed a law that says breweries can offer off-sale for beer and wine, but not liquor.

When Heineman relocated his business to its new location and spent millions in renovations, he started a brewery to go along with all the other services he has to offer here.

But in December, he was notified that because of his brewery business, he could no longer have off-sale liquor.

That’s why Heineman is trying to change the law to make it in his words ‘more conistent.’

“I think it makes sense to anyone you explain it to, it’s more confusing to explain why we can sell this certain legal product,” Heineman said.

A bill before the legislature Wednesday to try and allow it, died in committee on an 12-1 vote; a sobering start to the new year and Heineman’s new business and his hundred employees.

“It’ll be pulled from the shelf, we have a bar, we can sell it at our full service bar and restaurant, but in the meantime, it’ll just sit idle in inventory,” Heineman said.

Heineman says he’s not going to give up yet on getting the law changed. KELOLAND News reached out to the chair and vice-chair of Commerce and Energy Committee to find out why the committee voted to kill the proposal. We haven’t received a response yet.