SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baked beans sold at Look’s Marketplace are being recalled.

The market and restaurant posted about the recall on Facebook saying there’s a “remote possibility of metal shavings in the bacon that is in the beans.” Looks advised customers that have any of the products purchased from May 3 to May 20 to discard them and receive a full refund or return the baked beans for a full refund.

According to Looks, the recall is a Class 2 recall. The Food and Drug Administration says a Class II recall indicates the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

For more questions, you can call Looks at (605) 336-3104.