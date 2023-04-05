PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With fresh snow on the ground in western and central KELOLAND, some may be ready for summer.

A 10-year-old in Pierre showed just how ready he is for warmer weather. A viewer sent us video of her son.

You can see him run out to the mailbox wearing swimming trunks, boots, and a stocking hat.

Pierre remains in a Blizzard warning into Wednesday evening.

