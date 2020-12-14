Looking forward to the 2021 legislative session with a record number of women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In one month the 2021 South Dakota legislative session will begin, and there is a record number of women elected to serve in the legislature.

Thirty women were elected to the South Dakota state legislature this year, surpassing the last record of 26 set in the early 90s. Nine of those women will be serving their first terms in 2021, including Representatives Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) and Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls).

“That’s a lot to be proud of, and I’m glad to be a part of that group of women in our legislature. I think it’s important to have perspectives that come from a variety of backgrounds and having women in the legislature, women in there where our laws and decisions are being made, is a really important thing,” Keintz said.

Keintz and Soye believe having more women in the legislature could offer some new perspectives during session.

“Just naturally, men and women are going to have different perspectives on things and I think that’s going to bring just a different view on a lot of issues into the legislature,” Keintz said.

“Especially the other young women because we have a lot to balance with home and family and working at the same time. I know in the past it’s been a lot of retired or self-employed individuals and I think we’re starting to see some, kind of traditional, people go to the legislature,” Soye said.

Senator Jean Hunhoff (D-Yankton), though, is not new. She’s been serving as a legislator for 21 years.

“I look at what we have seen over the course of the years and women have moved up in leadership. I really hope we can do more in that,” Hunhoff said.

She offers two pieces of advice to the newly-elected women: listen and develop trust.

“I want to hopefully encourage those women to start following a path and working together collectively and it’s about bringing that broad background and that thinking process to the legislature and how we can move up in some of those leadership positions,” Hunhoff said.

There were nine women elected to the Senate and 21 elected to the House.

The legislative session begins on January 12th.