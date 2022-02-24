MILLER, S.D. (KELO) – February 2nd, 2022, is a day students in Miller won’t soon forget. Especially Briggs Runge and Trevor Werdel, two juniors who were in the ag shop as the explosion happened.

“We were running a chop saw, cutting a piece of metal, and all a sudden we just heard a boom in the background,” Runge said. “And we turned around and the fireball was in the ceiling coming down at that point.”

Everyone got out safe, but now the shop is blackened by ash.

“We just grabbed the fire extinguishers, tried putting it out and it just kept getting bigger and bigger as we kept spraying,” Runge said.

“Then we got out of the building,” Werdel said.

“I pulled the alarm and, that point, I ran back in to make sure Mr. K got out and he was just getting out as I went back in,” Runge said. “We just left after that point and about that time, the fire chief showed up.”

Stress levels were high for first responders as they made their way to the high school.

“Well when the page first came through, I was like, oh, maybe it’s a false alarm, you know, because we’ve had them there before,” Brandon Hammill, First Assistant Chief of the Miller Fire Department said. “Then when our other Chief said that he could see the smoke over the radio then kind of started hitting home that this is serious.”

In a town of less than two thousand people, this type of incident isn’t common.

“It’s usually crop land and, you know, car wrecks and stuff that we have,” Hammill said. “Then to have the school start on fire that I actually graduated from kind of gets at the heart a little bit.”

Now students are finishing up the school year in nearby churches as crews work to make the school safe again.

The superintendent of the Miller School District says the ag shop will have to be torn down and rebuilt. She says the school’s kitchen, which is right next to the shop, was also destroyed. All ceiling tiles have been removed throughout the building so crews can clean the heavy smoke damage.