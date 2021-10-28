Legend of the Halloween blizzard of 1991

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Halloween in 1991.

The spooky holiday turned snowy when about 8 inches to a foot and a half of snow fell in southeastern KELOLAND over a few days.

“It’s known as one of the earliest significant snowfalls that we received in this part of the United States, especially here in southeastern KELOLAND,” KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said.

But it didn’t scare off trick-or-treaters.

Kids trudged through the snow to collect candy.

Others opted for the warmth and hunted for treats in the Empire Mall.

Reporter (1991): Where do you get more treats, inside or out?

Kid: Outside.

Reporter: Why do you think that is?

Kid: If these stores gave out so many good treats to all these people they’d be out of business.

The system also pumped the brakes on interstate travel and canceled school.

Some took advantage of the fresh snow by hopping in the sled the next day.

This weekend, Halloween will come with fewer tricks than it did three decades ago.

“We’ll try to keep the snow away, slight chance for snow in western KELOLAND and we’ll watch the temperatures continue to fall into November, but for the most part mostly dry. Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to cover up some of those costumes with a jacket,” Mundt said.

You still have time to take in lots of Halloween events across KELOLAND.