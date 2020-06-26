Looking back at George H. W. Bush’s visit to Mount Rushmore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — President Donald Trump will be far from the first president to visit Mount Rushmore for the Independence Day holiday one week from today.

President George H. W. Bush was the featured guest during a re-dedication ceremony back on July 3rd, 1991. The event marked the 50th anniversary of Mount Rushmore and included the unveiling of the granite carvings that had been temporarily covered up by a giant U.S. flag. We’ll show you how that event helped shape the future of Mount Rushmore, coming up tonight on KELOLAND News.