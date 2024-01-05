SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Thursday’s crash isn’t the first mishap involving a B-1 from Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The first B-1 B Lancer arrived at Ellsworth Air Force Base to much fanfare back in 1987. The $200-million plane would become the backbone of the nation’s long-range bomber force. Through the decades, Ellsworth B-1’s have flown combat and support missions in global hotspots including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Kosovo.

An Ellsworth B-1 struck poles and a power line and crashed as it approached the base’s runway in November of 1988. The four crew members on board safely ejected from the plane. The impact caused lights to flicker in Rapid City.

In 1997, all four crew members of an Ellsworth B-1 died in a crash while on a training mission near Alzada, in southeast Montana, near the Wyoming border. An investigation blamed the crash on pilot error.

In August of 2013, another Ellsworth B-1 crashed in southeast Montana, this time, near Broadus. All four crew members ejected safely. An investigation found part of the plane broke-off and pierced the B-1’s main fuel line.

In 2008, a hydraulic failure caused an Ellsworth B-1 to veer off the runway at an air base in Qatar.

The plane caught fire and set off its bombs causing a series of loud explosions. People living nearby thought they were experiencing an earthquake.