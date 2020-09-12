Looking back at 9/11 with local first responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday the country remembered the lives lost 19 years ago in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. The heroics of first responders have shone brightly and haven’t faded.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Captain Dan Schneider had been with the force for less than a year back in 2001 when 9/11 happened. He recalls a conversation he had with his young daughter about 9/11.
“‘Well why did it happen to them and not to you?’ And I said sometimes there are circumstances beyond our control, and we can be as careful as we possibly can, but it, sometimes things happen that just, we can’t even fathom,” Schneider said.
“It’s always a pretty emotional day. prior to this, I served 7 years in the military as well, so it’s always been pretty close to my heart, this anniversary,” Sioux Fall Fire Rescue firefighter Clark Vargo said.
We all remember where we were. For a first responder, thoughts might turn to where they could have been, or a call that they might one day answer.
“Being on this side of it now, knowing that it would be my brothers and sisters going in there, and it could possibly be someone like myself going in there,” Vargo said.
“We cannot undo that day, but we have to remember it, learn from it,” Schneider said.
South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson all posted 9/11 tributes on Twitter on Friday.