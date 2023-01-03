LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas.

It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.

While the snow may be fun for some kids around KELOLAND — Tuesday morning, many people trying to travel in southeast South Dakota were met with blowing snow and ice- and snow-covered roads.

Kids playing in Colman, SD.

This is what it looked like on Highway 34 between Colman and Madison.

Photo Courtesy: Baylee Palli

Lake County Sheriff chief deputy Sarina Talich says they were pretty busy this morning.

“By about 7:30 [a.m.] it was terrible for visibility. We got sent out to a couple of different vehicles that were reported as ‘in the ditch.’ I, myself, got stuck at one point, so we kind of just stayed closer to town so that we weren’t putting ourselves out there either,” Talich said.

Conditions continued to get worse and county plows were pulled from the roads.

Here is what it looked like on highways around Madison Tuesday evening, where the area saw up to 16″ of snow.

Courtesy: Lake County Sheriff’s Office











“Roads themselves, they’re very snowpacked and this snow is deep and difficult to get through,” Talich said.

In Moody County, where they saw up to 19″ of snow, conditions were similar. Sheriff Troy Wellman says even with the interstate closure, some people still tried to get around.

“A lot of people tried to use the back roads when the interstates closed, and the county plow were not able to a) see the road, and b) they were not making any headway when they were out and about, so they pulled off early,” Wellman said.

Take a look at what Interstate 29 looked like around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on a DOT camera near the Ward exit in northern Moody County. It’s covered with snow and ice.

“There were a couple troopers stuck in a couple different locations trying to get to people that were stranded on the interstate. I did have one guy that was trying to get to a couple different vehicles south of Flandreau on Highway 13, it turned into a county road south of Highway 34. He did get stuck as well,” Wellman said.

Wellman called a local farmer to help get to the stranded deputy and others with a loader tractor and get them to safety.

Here is a look at a road in southern Moody County, and the video is of blowing snow in Colman.

Road at Moody/Minnehaha County line near Dell Rapids. Photo Courtesy: Kristi Dee Nemmers

Video of snow falling in Colman.

It’s conditions like these that officials say you shouldn’t put yourself in.

“Stay where you’re at. At least then you know you’re warm and you’re safe,” Wellman said.

“It’s just not worth it to anybody who’s attempting to help you or yourself. It’s not worth it,” Talich said.

It’s going to take awhile for crews to clean up all of this snow, and many school districts including Sioux Falls have cancelled classes again for Wednesday.

Be sure to check for any closings in your area on the KELOLAND Closeline.

