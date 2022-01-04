Looking at prospect of affordable housing inside city of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The need for affordable housing is not a new development, but that doesn’t make it any less pressing right now. Jeff Eckhoff, director of planning and development services with the City of Sioux Falls, says it’s definitely fair to say that there is an acute need for affordable housing in the city.

The Sioux Falls City Council got an update on affordable housing Tuesday afternoon from city employees and the chair of the Accessible Housing Advisory Board. Kevin Smith, assistant director of planning and development services with the City, addressed the council.

“Something within the planning department we’re pretty excited about is mapping of vacant properties within the city limits,” Smith said.

He also put a number on development potential in the city.

“There’s somewhere on the order of about 9,000 acres within the city right now that whether it’s in existing developments that are not built out or if frankly parcels here and there that every one of those is an opportunity for us to provide some housing,” Smith said.

City councilor Greg Neitzert weighed in with a point about other cities when discussing how this community sees housing.

“You look in other cities, mixed-use neighborhoods and multiple densities, they work, they’re harmonious, they’re good for the neighborhood,” Neitzert said.

Eckhoff offers a resource for someone struggling to find affordable housing.

“The 211 Helpline Center is a great place to start, they can direct you in different places for those who are looking for additional assistance beyond just the regular market,” Eckhoff said.