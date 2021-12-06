Looking ahead to Tuesday’s budget address in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers will gather in Pierre on Tuesday to hear Gov. Kristi Noem’s 2021 budget address.

“There’s going to be some money from the COVID relief funds that I think will be talked about, and that’s great to use for big projects but we also have to remember there are a lot of people still hurting from the COVID pandemic that’s still going on and I think we need to make sure we’re still using some of that money for COVID-related things like testing and treatment options,” said Rep. Jamie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux Falls.

“I spent a lot of time this summer working on the workforce housing summer committee, and that committee spent a lot of time looking at different ways to encourage and incentivize housing in South Dakota and all the different communities we have, and I’m hoping to see some dollars put behind that project,” said Sen. David Wheeler, a Republican from Huron.

Noem will give the address Tuesday afternoon on the House side of the state capitol at 1:00 CT. The legislative session is going to open in a little over a month in Pierre on January 11. Lawmakers will take the formal budget recommendations Noem makes tomorrow and craft a budget that can eventually pass each chamber of the legislature and receive the governor’s signature.

“We’re hoping to hear that the teachers, state employees and community support providers are well-taken care of in this budget,” Smith said.

“I’m also interested in seeing what the increased funding for K-12 education will be the coming year,” Wheeler said.

You can watch a live stream of the address on KELOLAND.com.