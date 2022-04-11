SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House of Representatives will meet on Tuesday to decide whether or not to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg was driving the car that struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever in September 2020. The House is set to gather at 11:00 a.m., and the calendar says lawmakers will look at whether Ravnsborg’s actions included what it describes as “impeachable offenses.” Rep. Will Mortenson, a Republican from Pierre, introduced a resolution on Monday which would impeach Ravnsborg.

The big number in Pierre on Tuesday is 36: a majority of the elected House and the number needed to impeach Ravnsborg. The majority of lawmakers on the House Select Committee on Investigation recently decided to not recommend impeachment.

Mortenson’s resolution includes two articles of impeachment: one for alleged crimes which caused Boever’s death and a second article for “[m]alfeasance in office.” Rep. Linda Duba, a Democrat from Sioux Falls, shared thoughts on Monday night about Tuesday.

“I don’t think this will be 10 minutes and then we adjourn and everything is a done deal,” Duba said. “I would hope that we have opportunity to have a substantive discussion on the floor.”

For this report, KELOLAND News reached out to several Republican members of the House for an interview on camera, but none were available. Rep. Kevin Jensen, a Republican from Canton, sent KELOLAND News a text message that says in part that “impeachment must be based on violations of the law that meet the constitutional standard for impeachment.”

KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer and Dan Santella will have coverage from the Capitol building on Tuesday of the proceedings in the House. You’ll be able to watch a live stream on keloland.com of the events as they unfold.