SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every runner can explain how they became hooked.

“I got started running when I was in college,” Sioux Falls runner Rochelle Sweetman said. “I was really inspired by my mom, who 30 years older than me was still running at the time, and I kind of caught the bug at that time.”

“Well, I started running because my now-husband was training for his first marathon, and that quickly spiraled into him becoming a non-runner and me becoming the runner in our family,” Sioux Falls runner Kelly Marshall said.

“You get to get alone in your thoughts a little bit, you get some exercise, you get some endorphins, you sweat a little bit,” Sioux Falls runner John Meyer said. “And all of a sudden that big hairy, scary problem, maybe doesn’t sound as bad after you go for a run.”

Marshall, Meyer and Sweetman are three of the 12 members of The 437 Project who will run across the whole state of South Dakota in September to raise money for the Helpline Center.

“I think I initially started running mostly for physical reasons, and especially the older I’ve gotten and the more I’ve gotten on my plate, I’ve started to run probably increasingly for mental health wellness as much as physical,” Marshall said.

The dozen will complete the 437-mile journey as a relay, with runners taking turns completing segments that measure roughly 10 miles.

“To see the beauty of our state and to run at odd times of the day, and I love the challenge, just the visual challenge of going from end to end,” Meyer said.

It’s the project’s second year.

“Each runner is responsible for approximately 40 miles over the course of three or so days, and that’s a lot of mileage,” Sweetman said. “So the mileage is definitely intimidating.”

They’re not novices; Sweetman, Marshall and Meyer have each completed at least one marathon.

“I try to run maybe three times a week,” Meyer said. “Currently amping up here with 437 Project on the horizon.”

“I usually run five days a week, minimum, sometimes six or seven,” Sweetman said.

“I run every day right now,” Marshall said. “I’m actually on a running streak, so I’m at somewhere around 615 days in a row of running.”

Marshall is an occupational therapist, Sweetman is a risk management consultant and Meyer is director of a nonprofit. In September, they’ll come together in an activity that highlights and enriches the individual.

“I think running has kind of the unique place that you can truly go out and clear your mind if you want to,” Marshall said.

“I think I have really seen personally the benefit of physical fitness impacting my mental fitness,” Sweetman said.

“You can really shut off everything else if that’s what you choose to do,” Marshall said. “Or you can use it as an escape, right, and listen to a podcast or a book or music and just take that time to focus on things other than all of the busyness of daily life.”

Just like the Helpline Center connects people across the state with mental health resources, The 437 Project will reach from the state’s border with Wyoming to its border with Iowa. There’s a lot to take in.

“I love running in rural South Dakota, so I’m really excited to see the state from my feet,” Sweetman said.

Viewers and readers can look forward to various reports from KELOLAND’s Dan Santella when he follows the runners across the state in September.