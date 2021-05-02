Looking ahead to TenHaken’s 2021 State of the City address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From crime to downtown projects, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken tells us he will cover a number of topics Monday during his State of the City address.

TenHaken will deliver his State of the City address from the State Theatre.

He says many of the topics he discusses will follow along with the One Sioux Falls framework he’s had in place throughout his time as mayor.

“Those themes in One Sioux Falls we focus on public safety and health, focus on housing, focus on workforce and then the fourth pillar is what we call engaging people,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says he’ll address challenges in the city when it comes to housing, workforce and crime. He will also give attention to the city’s youth, including lowering juvenile crime.

He says the city is in a good spot financially to focus on different initiatives.

“We paid down a lot of debt last year,” he said. “Our debt per capita is the lowest it’s been in over a decade, so we’re very financially strong. So that’s attracting businesses, that’s attracting families and residents to come to our community. But with that comes infrastructure needs, wastewater needs, public safety needs, school needs, so we’re going to talk about what we need to do as a community to address those growth challenges as well.”

Other projects that are set to be discussed in the State of the City address are the 6th Street bridge reconstruction and the investment of more dollars into downtown.

He says he will discuss the challenges of the past year with the pandemic. TenHaken is also looking forward to what is in store for the city.

“It’s our job as elected leaders to, you know, not ignore the past but create optimism and hope and excitement for the future and that’s what I hope this address will do,” TenHaken said.

You can watch the State of the City address from home; it will be broadcast at 1 p.m. on My UTV Monday and livestreamed on KELOLAND.com.