Looking ahead to a National Night Out in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for something to do Tuesday night, many Sioux Falls neighborhoods are taking part in National Night Out.

“It’s a wonderful night, it’s not 100 degrees, and it’s not raining so we’re in that sweet spot with the weather, and we just have a variety of ways to hang out,” said Ellen Kelly, resident service director at Touchmark at All Saints and member of the board of directors for the All Saints Neighborhood Association. “We have food, we have music, we have donations for Feeding South Dakota, what’s not to enjoy?”

Touchmark at All Saints in central Sioux Falls is one of many hosting a National Night Out gathering across the city.

“We’ll have police, Fire Rescue, a lot of other city departments that’ll be stopping by, and we’ve got quite a few different neighborhood associations that are having events,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said. “The events range, I mean we’ve seen all kinds of stuff. It’s little gatherings in driveways, it’s bigger events in parks. Sometimes there’s bands involved.”

At Touchmark at All Saints, the event will be from 6:00 to 8:00 Tuesday night. There will be live music, ice cream and food.

“It is a great opportunity to just meet your neighbors in a very casual environment, get outside, enjoy our beautiful neighborhood,” Kelly said. “We have all of these old beautiful trees.”

“What we’ve found is if people know each other, they’re more likely to look out for each other,” Clemens said. “And so it’s almost like a neighborhood watch type of thing. If people know each other, they’re familiar with them, with the vehicles they drive, and if they see something out of the ordinary, they’re more likely to call police.”

The City of Sioux Falls announced 15 locations that will have National Night Out gatherings on Tuesday:

-6301 W. Misty Glen Place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

-Campus Park at 1700 S. Summit Ave. from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

-2800 block of S. Cinnabar Circle from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

-2nd Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Streets from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

-Woodwind Lane between 49th and 51st Streets from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

-9000 block of W. Gill Circle from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

-300 block of N. French Ave. from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

-St. John American Lutheran Church at 1912 W. 13th Street from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

-Touchmark at All Saints at 111 W. 17th Street from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

-200 block of N. Marquette Ave. from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

-lower Terrace Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

-Summit Events Hall at 315 N. Summit Ave. from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

-3400 S. Kiwanis Ave. from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

-900 block of W. 36th Street from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

-2600 block of W. 29th Street from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.