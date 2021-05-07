Looking ahead to a banner Jackrabbit weekend in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a banner weekend in Brookings for more than reason; not only are students graduating, but the Jackrabbit football team is also hosting the national semifinal. There are graduation ceremonies on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for SDSU students. In between that, the Jackrabbit football team will play Delaware for a spot in the national championship.

“A lot of reservations, we have a lot of graduates that have called down, made those reservations, a lot of parents coming from out of town, a lot of families coming from out of town, so busy with the graduations,” said Chris Stoltenberg, manager at Cubby’s Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Brookings.

But it’s not just any graduation weekend; it also has the Jacks football team hosting a national semifinal.

“Of course the football game tomorrow morning at 11 a.m., we’ll be, it’ll be a nice crowd, opening up early for that one, 9 a.m., so opening up early and hopefully get a nice little crowd in for pregame,” Stoltenberg said.

“Jacks fans are usually really big on supporting their team, so, and we’re here to support the 2021 graduates,” said Jordan Bucholz, bartender at The Wild Hare bar in downtown Brookings.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty good crowd, we’re excited, we have a lot of staff ready,” said Kevin Raab, owner of Pints & Quarts in downtown Brookings. “It’s also graduation weekend, so a lot of our staff are graduating tomorrow, so that’s, I’m excited for them.”

And graduation brings mixed emotions.

“Sad that they’re going to be leaving us, but yeah we’re expecting a big day, it’s going to be a fun day in town, with graduation and a football game so we’re all excited,” Raab said.

And on Sunday, ceremonies will continue, coinciding with another tradition: Mother’s Day.

“We’re hoping for a big turnout even on Sunday, too, ’cause commencement is also on Sunday as well,” Bucholz said.

Sunday’s graduation ceremonies are at 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.