SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Look twice–save a life, that’s the slogan being used all over the country to help raise awareness to keep motorcyclists safe.



They are sometimes hard to see, and that’s why May has been declared motorcycle safety awareness month.

Dave Brende of Those Guys Abate has been riding motorcycles for most of his life and has seen his fair share of crashes.

“I feel fortunate, I feel lucky,” Brende said.

Because he’s never been in one, which is a blessing.

“South Dakota is actually the largest per capita of motorcycle registrations in the U-S believe or not, so there are going to be a lot of bikes out now that the weather has warmed up,” Brende said.

Brende and Those Guys Abate are placing these signs all across South Dakota.

“Just another reminder for cars to watch out for bikes,” Brende said.

We decided to take a ride together after talking about bike safety.

Brende says studies have shown most crashes with motorcyclists occur when vehicle drivers are turning left at intersections.

My wife and I found that out two years ago when a driver made an illegal left turn and crashed into our bike in Sioux Falls, breaking both of our legs, and along with a few other bones.

Intersections are the most dangerous areas for bikers.

“You can’t take for granted that you are being seen by a car, if you think they’re seeing you and they don’t, you’re going to lose,” Brende said.

Brende also has a reminder for homeowners; don’t blow grass clippings out on to the roads or streets.

“That is just like grease for a motorcycle,” Brende said.

Motorcycles that will be making noise to bring awareness to biker safety.

Brende says bikers have responsibilities too, to stay safe.

They should always ride like they can’t be seen, ride with your headlights on and check your tire pressure and wear on the tires before riding this season.