Look for the ‘Christmas Star’ shortly after sunset Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a celestial phenomenon not seen in 397 years, the largest planets in our solar system Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to be aligned so closely they will almost seem to be one single “star” in the sky.

This once in a lifetime event has become popularly known as the ‘Christmas Star’ because it is happening during the holiday season.

KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt says just after sunset will be the best time to see this event. Sunset is 4:54 p.m. CST.

