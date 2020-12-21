Look for the ‘Christmas Star’ shortly after sunset Monday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a celestial phenomenon not seen in 397 years, the largest planets in our solar system Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to be aligned so closely they will almost seem to be one single “star” in the sky. 

This once in a lifetime event has become popularly known as the ‘Christmas Star’ because it is happening during the holiday season.

KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt says just after sunset will be the best time to see this event. Sunset is 4:54 p.m. CST.

If you have photos or video from the ‘Christmas Star’ send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location. The photos may be feature on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 