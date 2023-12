SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The only snow you’ll find in Sioux Falls right now is man made.

Crews at Great Bear have been making snow when they can, trying to get closer to opening for the season.

As we wait for more seasonable weather, we look back at the only snow to fall in recent months. KELOLAND Chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard takes us back to October 28, 2023, when Sioux Falls got its first and only taste of winter this season.

Watch the attached video for a look back.