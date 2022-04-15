SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Andy’s Affiliated Foods is officially closed.

Thursday, April 14, was the longtime business’s final day as a small locally owned grocery store and meat market.

Located near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue, Andy’s announced it would close on March 2. On Facebook, the owner posted “Andy’s is closed for business. Thank you for your support all these years, it’s been a pleasure getting to know you and serving you.”

The owner, Bob Jelsma, said he held off retiring until he was able to sell the property he owned next-door for a new Dollar General.

Andy’s offered a grocery delivery service for homebound customers in the neighborhood. Active Generations’ Workers On Wheels program will take over that service when Andy’s closes.