SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime neighborhood grocery store in Sioux Falls is closing.

Andy’s Affiliated Foods, located near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue, announced it will be closing at the end of the month.

In a post on Facebook, Andy’s said “thank you to all our loyal customers it’s been a pleasure serving you. Thanks for your support all these years.”





A Dollar General store recently opened up right next to Andy’s.