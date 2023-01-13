SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer.

Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years.

During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day.

One of the things Rock has been very proud of is his videos of animals, especially when he caught two deer fighting in Sioux Falls on camera.

“My favorite things I ever shot, I caught at Tomar Park and this is what it was. Two deer, who have dropped their antlers, two bucks who have dropped their antlers, decide to fight and they get up on their hind legs and just duke it out,” Simundson said.

That video actually was shown on ESPN and Jimmy Kimmel Live. You can see the video below.

Mike Simundson with his wife and KELOLAND family

Entertainment Tonight hosts wish Mike Simundson well

Mike Simundson with post signed by KELOLAND News colleagues

We want to thank Rock for all of his years of dedication to bringing our viewers the news and some of the best video around.