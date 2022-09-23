SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame.

In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor, and he’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.

“It’s an honor,” Olen said. “There’s been a lot of great bowlers that come through Sioux Falls and to be considered one of the best, it’s an honor.”

Olen will be one of four people inducted this Sunday into the Hall of Fame of the Sioux Falls Regional United States Bowling Congress.

“They’re performing under the best of circumstances: 300 games, 700 games, 800 series,” said Jackie Klock, a director for Sioux Falls Regional USBC.

Like Olen, Bryan Eastman of Sioux Falls is one of the inductees for elite performance. He’s known Olen for some time.

“Oh, we’ve been bowling together for many years,” Eastman said. “I would say over 10, 12 years.”

He praises his fellow hall of famer.

“Oh, it’s very high competition,” Eastman said. “They don’t call him Mr. South Dakota for nothing.”

Olen highlights the people who are a part of the game.

“The competition I like, but it’s more the people that I bowl with,” Olen said.

The other inductees are Mel Benson and Wanda Heisel.