Longtime director of Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls heading down new career path

You can find Thea Miller Ryan spending a fair share of time in the Butterfly Garden at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls.



But in just a couple of weeks, the sprawling patch of different colors won’t be just a short walk from her office.

The longtime leader is headed down a new career path.



“I’m excited to see the Outdoor Campus grow in someone else’s hands,” Outdoor Campus Director Thea Ryan said.



Ryan has been the director of the Outdoor Campus since it opened in 1997, back when the staff was smaller than it is today.



“When we first opened our doors there were only three of us who worked here besides the regional office of Game, Fish & Parks,” Ryan said.



She’s collected decades of memories along the way.

Some aren’t so good, like the time the kayak shed burned down.



“It was arson. We never caught the person who did it,” Ryan said.



But Ryan could go on and on about the happier times at the Outdoor Campus.



“Oh my gosh, there are so many good memories. Seeing butterflies hatch and the garden grow, seeing the prairie out here grow,” Ryan said.



Even though this place is Ryan’s life…

“It’s like when I let my daughter sail around the world on a ship. It feels a little bit like that. Like I need to let it go so it can continue to grow and continue to change,” Ryan said.



But don’t worry, you may still find her in the Butterfly Garden from time to time.



“I’d like to say I’m done with nature, but I don’t think that will ever happen,” Ryan said. Ryan will become the director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the USD Community College for Sioux Falls.