SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota high school head coach has died.

Mark Senftner, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in Dec. 2020, died on Saturday, Oct. 15. Senftner’s wife, Lynn, made the announcement on Mark’s CaringBridge website.

Senftner was the head coach of the Sully Buttes girls basketball and football teams for many years and was inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Hall of Shrine in 2022.

In March 2022, Senftner spoke with KELOLAND News about Chloe Lamb, an Onida native, and a starter for the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team during their Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

In girls basketball, he coached Sully Buttes to 11 state tournament appearances and four state championships in 2007, 2008, 2016 and 2017.

In football, he coached Sully Buttes to four state championship games in 2015, 2017 and 2018.