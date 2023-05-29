YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time restaurant in Yankton will be closing its doors this week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JoDean’s Steakhouse will be closing on Wednesday after 51 years in business.

The owner says closing the restaurant is the end of a legacy and tradition, noting that generation after generation has grown up in the family business.

The announcement was made on Saturday on JoDean’s official Facebook page.

JoDeans was established in 1972 and has garnered more than 15 hundred reviews on Google over the years.