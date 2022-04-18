SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has been around for 100 years. While that’s a big milestone, one member has reached another major accomplishment.

The sound of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is music to anyone’s ears.

But before that music gets to the musicians, it must go through Pat Masek.

She’s the librarian.

“Being a librarian is to find out what the orchestra is going to play the following season, do we own the music, do we have to borrow it, do we have to rent it, and then the search process begins,” librarian, Pat Masek said.

Masek started with the orchestra in 1962 at the age of 23. She played the flute. About 5 years later she also took on the task of the librarian.

“It’s just a very big job, nobody really knows what goes on behind the scenes,” Masek said.

She stopped playing in 2019, but continued on as a librarian.

“It’s always a wonderful thing to begin cycles of rehearsals, concerts, with Pat because you are immediately aware of all of the work that she has done to prepare the music so we as professional musicians can come in and play,” music director of South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Delta David Gier said.

Not only does she make sure each musician gets the correct music, but she also catches any errors on the sheet music.

“I rather enjoy fixing the mistakes, it’s a very nerdy thing to do,” Masek said.

April 30th will be her last concert. She’s retiring after 60 years.

“It’s hard to imagine this orchestra without her,” Gier said.

“It’s very mixed, it feels weird right now, knowing I’ve been doing these things for the last time and it’s been so long,” Masek said. “This orchestra is my family really, so I’ll still come to concerts.”

Once she retires Masek plans to travel, work on playing the piano again, and spend time with family.