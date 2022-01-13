Long-time S.D. Supreme Court justice dies at 83

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota Supreme Court justice has died.

Justice Richard Sabers served on the state’s high court from 1986-2008. He left the bench after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. He was one of the longest-serving justices in the Court’s history, according to a news release from the state’s United Judicial System. He represented the Second Supreme Court District, which included Minnehaha and portions of Lincoln County.

“Justice Sabers was regarded as an outstanding colleague to the Justices of the Court, a thoughtful and considerate jurist as well as a mentor and friend to all of us that were privileged to work with him over the years. He will truly be missed,” Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen said in the release.

After being appointed to the Supreme Court in 1986, Sabers was retained by the voters in a statewide retention election three times in 1990, 1998 and 2006.

He and his late wife, Colleen, have three children, Steven, Susan and Michael. In June 2000, he married Ellie Schmitz, who has three children, Jason, Joseph and Ann.