Long-time owner of well-known Minnesota restaurant has died

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota man who brought a legendary Worthington steak house to Sioux Falls has died.

Larry Lang, 66, who followed in his father’s footsteps as an owner of Michael’s Steak House or Michael’s, died on Monday.

Lang also had a starring role in a 2019 documentary about one of the restaurant’s most enjoyed features: onion rings. “The Ringmaster” focused on one man’s quest to make Lang and his onion rings world famous.

In 1985, a food critic from the Washington Post, raved about the onion rings in a review. “But it’s those freshly sliced sweet onions in their light golden batter, deep fried, that have set the standard for my onion ring splurges and make this Midwestern locale worth a detour,” Tom Sietsema said. He dubbed the onion rings at Michael’s restaurant World’s Best Onion Rings.”

Lang was behind the steak house’s move from Minnesota to Sioux Falls.

In 2007, he shared with KELOLAND News just how the well-known onion rings were made.

“You won’t find any frozen rings in this kitchen. Every order of Michael’s rings is hand-made, beginning with the batter. The staff makes this secret recipe three gallons at a time. The onions are then cut by hand, “battered” by hand and then fried by hand, just to make sure the rings don’t stick together. Lang says consistency is the key to good taste.”

According to a tribute Facebook page called Michael’s Steak House, the original Michael’s was started by Larry Lang’s dad Michael in 1949.

The restaurant was known not only for its onion rings but also for its steaks, seafood, spaghetti and homemade salad dressings.