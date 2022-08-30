SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is saying good-bye to veteran anchor and investigative journalist Angela Kennecke. Kennecke is leaving the media business to devote her energies to Emily’s Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the opioid epidemic.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have been on television for 35 years, 33 of those at KELOLAND Media Group. It is a job I love and I am grateful that my investigative reporting led to changes and made a difference in South Dakota. I want to thank our viewers who have let me into their homes night after night over the years and everyone who has shared their stories with me. My colleagues and KELOLAND viewers showed incredible compassion after the death of my oldest child, Emily, in 2018 to fentanyl poisoning. That tragedy led to the formation of the charity, Emily’s Hope. Our mission is more important than ever with overdose deaths at record highs.”

“Leaving KELOLAND News at this time is bittersweet because while it is difficult, I am following my heart to dedicate myself full time to saving lives through Emily’s Hope. We are committed to removing the stigma of substance use disorder through awareness, education, and prevention; and removing financial barriers for treatment and recovery. We have helped nearly 250 people get into recovery and are developing a prevention curriculum for grade-school students.”

“I will still be an active member of this community we call KELOLAND, just in a different way. I will always consider myself a member of the KELOLAND family, who has supported both my journalistic and charitable work. After nearly 17,000 newscasts and filing more than 5,000 news reports, I want to thank everyone who has watched me on the evening news over the years. While this is a major shift for me, I know the legacy of KELOLAND News began with those who came before me and will continue on long after I’m gone,” Kennecke said.

“We thank Angela for her many contributions to KELOLAND and we wish her best,” said KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager Mari Ossenfort. “KELOLAND Media Group will continue to support her and Emily’s Hope.”

Kennecke joined KELOLAND in October of 1989 reporting from our Rapid City bureau. She soon moved to the anchor desk and most recently led the KELOLAND Investigates team.

