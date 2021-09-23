Long lines ‘worth the wait’ for Chick-fil-A Sioux Falls opening

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Poultry, with an extra helping of patience, was the order of the day at Chick-fil-A. Customers took their place in line hours before the restaurant opened its doors for the first time in Sioux Falls. The lines have been long, ever since.

Customers have waited a long time for Chick-fil-A to finally open in Sioux Falls.

“Three or four years. Oh yeah,” Cory Schilling of Sioux Falls said.

So for them, spending part of the lunch hour in line for that first meal is time well spent.

“It’s definitely worth the wait. I would guess the wait is probably a half-hour. That’s not too bad,” Gary Jorgenson of Sioux Falls.

Chick-fil-A workers wearing the blue shirts came here from restaurants across the country to help the Sioux Falls staff take orders throughout the day.

“I’ve been so excited to come here, I’ve been counting down the days, pretty much,” Nathan Tweidt of Sioux Falls said.

These Augustana students waited nearly 45-minutes to get to the front of the line.

“We were just listening to music, just chatting it up and just trying to get the time to pass,” Tweidt said.

Customers found plenty of selfie-satisfaction getting their first order.

“Because this is a big day for Chick-fil-A to be open in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” Leslie Graham of Adrian, MN said.

Dayne Versteeg got up with the chickens to be among the first to get breakfast.

“Me and a couple of my buddies got here at 1 o’clock this morning, we were just camping out. I took a nap in my car, but we were waiting and ended up hopping out. We were waiting in line for breakfast, now I’m back for lunch and I’ll be back for dinner,” Versteeg said.

Customers had plenty of reason to cluck about Chick-fil-A’s Sioux Falls debut. The much-anticipated opening even had them doing their own version of the chicken dance.

Chick-fil-A is open Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s closed on Sundays.