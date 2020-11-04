Long lines don’t stop long time voter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the day, voters had to wait in long lines to cast their ballots for the general election.

People are still waiting in line at polling places like this one in Sioux Falls. One thing we found out today, people were determined to vote, despite long lines.

The scene at Wildflower Presbyterian Church on the east side of Sioux Falls was repeated all over KELOLAND Tuesday. Voters lined up to cast their ballots, some waiting up to two hours earlier in the day. The wait mid-afternoon was about 45 minutes.

Many of the folks KELOLAND News talked to Tuesday say they’ve never seen anything like this. A lot of the time they can just walk in and vote, that of course is not the case this year.

It was a busy day for Jo Carlson, she didn’t even have time to finish our interview.

TOM: Jo have you ever seen anything like?

Jo Carlson: This, no, oh here comes Alice, I gotta go get Alice.

Alice is Alice Engverson, She’s 92 and says she has never missed a presidential election.

“I just though I should vote, I voted every year,” Alice Engverson said.

TOM: You feel its important to vote every year? So what did you think when you saw all these people?

“I couldn’t believe it i couldn’t believe there were that many people voting,” Engverson said.

The line stretched out of the parking lot and onto the grass. Those waiting in line say they feel its important to vote, especially this year.

“It’s part of our right other people have fought for, I served my time in the military. I think it’s one of your rights that you should exercise this time of the year,” Richard Joseph said.

TOM: This is a long line and a lot of people would have turned around and gone home, but you didn’t why?

“I’m dedicated to vote it’s my right and I choose to,” Shanelle Joseph said.

“Well i haven’t missed any most of my life, I don’t think i’ve ever missed an opportunity to vote, this is probably the most important one we’ve had in my lifetime.

Most of the people KELOLAND News talked with waiting in line wore their masks and were mindful of social distancing.