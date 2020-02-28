UPDATE: Controlled lockdown underway at Avera St. Luke’s in Aberdeen as police look for wanted man

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — As of 11:30 a.m., Avera St. Luke’s is in a controlled lockdown while Aberdeen authorities look for a wanted man.

The facilities will remain on heightened alert with additional security at main entrances and administrators will round with leaders.

Earlier Friday morning, the Aberdeen Police Department believed Ronald Dale Elkins was on or near the hospital campus. After a police investigation, it was determined he is likely not in the area. Police say a cell phone linked to Elkins pinged near the St. Luke’s facility, but was ultimately determined to be in another’s possession.

Police say a lockdown at Aberdeen Roncalli Elementary School has been lifted.

Elkins, 35, is believed to be driving a 1999 gold Ford F150 SD #78511V stolen from Brookings.

