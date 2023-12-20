SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A west-side Sioux Falls day care, with more than two-dozen openings, hosted a walk-in registration Tuesday night. But only one parent showed up! The low turnout doesn’t indicate that all’s well in the aftermath of the closing of three Apple Tree centers. Instead, location can be a big factor when it comes to day care enrollment.

Mandi Boyer is glad NxtGen Kidz had plenty of openings when she enrolled her four children: ages four, three, two and one.

“I hadn’t noticed too many openings. But thank God NxtGen had an opening,” Boyer says.

Boyer says NxtGen’s large number of surveillance cameras gives her peace of mind.

“I really love to watch my child at work and be able to see that they’re thriving and smiling and playing with their teachers and having a good time,” Boyer said.

While many day cares across Sioux Falls are full, NxtGen has 27 immediate openings for toddlers on up to five-year-olds.

“That is a lot, that is about half our capacity,” NxtGen Kidz owner Mirando Caruso said.

NxtGen is located in a west-side neighborhood that has a cluster of nearby day cares competing for enrollments, including the larger Apple Tree West.

“Our teachers definitely like the smaller sizes, but on a business standpoint, it does hurt a little bit,” Caruso said.

NxtGen Kidz fielded a lot of questions last week from parents when Apple Tree first announced it was closing. But those calls ended as soon as Apple Tree West announced it was staying open.

“I think it’s great for them. I think it’s awesome for them. For us, kind of bummed-out about it. But it is what it is,” Caruso said.

Caruso says she was surprised that only one parent showed up for NxtGen’s walk-in enrollment Tuesday night.

“I was definitely taken aback, beings that I’ve had heard that there’s all these kids that are needing care, and we have those spots and we’re just not seeing those kids that are needing it,” Caruso said.

NxtGen still had a plateful of uneaten homemade cookies leftover from the walk-in event. But Caruso expects more parents will be ready enroll their kids after the new year, as word spreads of the open slots.

“We do offer quality child care and we hope that people can come to us for quality child care,” Caruso said.

While NxtGen still has plenty of pre-school openings, its after school program is full.