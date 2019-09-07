Locals, visitors soak up warm-weather First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First Friday is a regular warm-weather event in downtown Sioux Falls, and Friday night was no exception. But it might have been the last one featuring agreeable weather in 2019.

At first glance, it looks and feels like your typical First Friday downtown. People hanging out, walking around, taking in the scene, maybe enjoying some pizza. But sunlight is giving way to dusk earlier and earlier, leaving the street lights to capture these scenes.

“We’re just enjoying the nice weather, taking advantage of it, going to different shops,” Katie Rivers of Sioux Falls said.

“We really like coming downtown Sioux Falls, typically on Friday and Saturday nights, and hanging out downtown, enjoying the beautiful weather down here,” Alyssa Gilbertson of Sioux Falls said.

As we all know, though, this weather will soon change.

“I’m not ready for another winter, I’m good,” Rivers said. “So we’re going to enjoy the sunshine and warmth for all we can.”

“I do like the winter, I personally do, but yeah, I like this weather right now,” Gilbertson said.

Not everyone here tonight is local, either.

“We live in Pierre Part, Louisiana, which is near Baton Rogue. Between Baton Rogue and New Orleans,” Drew Michel said.

“It’s in the sticks,” Peggy Michel said.

“We live in the swamp,” Drew Michel said.

It’s their first time in South Dakota.

“We’re here because we’ve traveled all over the world, literally,” Drew Michel said.

“We both worked overseas,” Peggy Michel said.

“Literally all over the world. But we just got to thinking, we’ve never seen Mount Rushmore. and we’ve never been of North Dakota,” Drew Michel said.

“Or the Badlands,” Peggy Michel said.