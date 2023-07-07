Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first diverging diamond is now open for drivers.

Drivers are happy that the construction is over, but adapting to change takes time.

“So my first reaction was, it’ll be interesting driving on the opposite side of the road for a second. But as long as you’re paying attention to the street signs, nothing’s too confusing, it’s just different,” Rapid City local Jake Matkins said.

After Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, the diverging diamond interchange has been fully functional. The new interchange is at Interstate 90 at LaCrosse Street.

As locals try to adjust to the new interchange, some are finding it doesn’t take as long as you might think.

“After I had to turn left. Once I got that done, it made sense once I got across it. It feels easier. It’s kind of comparable to the one over to the east of us. Yeah it makes it for a smoother transition, not having to cross traffic, while the traffic is in the way,” Rapid City local Jay Louder said.

As Rapid City grows, advancements come in. Something we all have to accept as the years go by.

“Having more advanced, or more modern ways of traveling through the city’s different intersections is a part of that. I think it’s well needed and it’s only going to make things smoother, it’s not making anything more complicated,” Matkins said

Once people get used to the change, seeing the safety and ease will come naturally.

If you would like to learn more about these interchanges you can visit here.