Local young golfers take their shot at Drive, Putt and Chip qualifier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local golfers put their skills to the test at Wednesday morning’s Drive, Chip and Putt competition.

About 85 boys and girls, ranging in age from 7 to 15, stepped up to the tee and onto the green at Elmwood Golf Course.

“It’s our sixth local qualifier here in our section. The Minnesota PGA section covers South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota,” Catherine Wagner, player development manager, Minnesota PGA section said.

Players earned points by hitting their drives long and accurate, and putting their chips and putts close to or in the hole. The top three players from each division advance to the sub-regional in North Dakota later this summer.

