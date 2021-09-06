Local workers discuss importance of labor unions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Is Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls headed for another outbreak of COVID-19? A union representative says she’s worried because the company is taking fewer and fewer precautions.

Tina Gonzalez has concerns beyond the Janga match at this year’s Labor Day picnic. The union representative at Smithfiled Foods in Sioux Falls is worried about her fellow workers.

“Something that we find very disconcerning right now is that for a year and a half, we were called essential workers, but now they don’t seem to think it’s as much of a priority, even though we’re being hit with the Delta variant,” said UFCW Union Representative Tina Gonzalez.

Smithfield workers still have to wear a mask, but Gonzalez says many of the safety precautions put in place by state and federal officials after the the first outbreak, are now gone.

“They were having daily temperature checks when you walk in the door, they stopped doing that. They had people sanitizing every surface every hour, they got away from that too. To me, it’s just like they’re looking for another outbreak,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says the vaccination rate at Smithfield is only 40-percent due in large part to the 80 different languages spoken at the plant.

“It makes sense for the company to continue to impliment these safety guidelines that they had before versus taking them away and saying well, if you didn’t get vaccinated, then you’re out of luck,” said Gonzalez.

“There’s not a labor shortage, there’s a wage shortage,” said South Dakota AFL-CIO president Kooper Caraway.

South Dakota AFL-CIO president Kooper Caraway says workers won’t risk getting COVID-19 for $13 an hour.

“The pandemic has shown that workers are reevaluating how they want to spend their lives, reevaluating what they’re ready to risk and most workers are not willing to risk their health, their safety, their lives, the lives of their lived ones for a wage that’s barely able to get by,” said Caraway.

Caraway says South Dakota is one of the few states where union membership is on the rise.

“It’s because you’re having a new generation enter the workforce and they’re committed to the principals of trade unionism,” said Caraway.

“It’s very important to remember that this is labor day and without labor unions, we would not be here today, that is what made labor day, labor day,” said Gonzalez.

Tiina Gonzalez says the United Food and Commercial Workers union has started an OSHA investigation to look into COVID-19 safety practices at Smithfield in Sioux Falls.