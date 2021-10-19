Local woman shares breast cancer story and why it’s important to stay up to date on mammograms

TEA, S.D. (KELO) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. It’s the most common cancer in women in the United States, according to the CDC. However, COVID-19 concerns are keeping many people from getting their regular screenings.

Kerri Plucker is a breast cancer survivor. Back in March of 2019 she went in for a mammogram.

“At that time they found a spot there that they thought might just be tissue related, did an ultrasound and decided that we would come back for a six month checkup which would have brought me to September,” breast cancer survivor, Kerri Plucker said.

She says that summer was busy. She almost didn’t go to that September appointment.

“I remember saying to my husband the day of my recheck mammogram, ‘I think I’m just going to reschedule, it’s been so busy, and I need to get caught up at work,’ and he said ‘well the appointment is already made, just go in and get it taken care of,'” Plucker said.

Luckily she did.

“So I went in and this time not so fine, so that tissue we ended up biopsy the tissue, I caught it very early, so that was a good thing, but it could have been different if I procrastinated on screening,” Plucker said.

She had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer and went through radiation.

Christopher Sumey is physician in hemetology and oncology at Sanford Health. He says cancer screenings can save lives.

“We think that makes a big difference in terms of not just the ability to cure cancer but also if you do have a cancer, treatments can be simpler or better tolerated when we catch it at an early state,” physician in hematology and oncology at Sanford, Christopher Sumey said.

Plucker is glad she took the time to go to her appointments and encourages others to do the same.

“Just to go get it done and I caught it early, so I’m thankful for that,” Plucker said.

