Local Vietnam Veteran gets special thank you from Midwest Honor Flight

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KELO) — A Vietnam Veteran living in Jefferson, South Dakota, received a touching tribute from Midwest Honor Flight and the community this weekend.

Craig Kelly served in the Air Force for 20 years. Unfortunately, the 69-year-old is dealing with some serious health issues. This Sunday, volunteers and a police escort picked him up from his home in Jefferson and gave him his own final tour with honor.

The group ushered Kelly to the half-scale Vietnam Veterans Memorial in South Sioux City for a special ceremony to say thank you. Kelly’s daughter Heather Koster is grateful for the special moment.

“Very grateful to them. It was just amazing that they could create this experience in place of the Honor Flight and how quick they pulled it all together and got everyone together to do it was just awesome,” Koster said.

Midwest Honor Flight hopes to resume trips to Washington, D.C., next spring. That will all depend on the status of the pandemic.