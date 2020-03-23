Local video professionals coming together for new business

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new video production company in Sioux Falls is hoping to offer new products to local businesses. It’s also hoping to stay busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

STORYBUILT Media is a group of local professionals. From high quality equipment to a clean studio, they can help artists, businesses and individuals get their message out to followers or employees. Collin McKenzie with STORYBUILT says they offer augmented and virtual reality features as well. Those products can be used for virtual tours during a time people are being asked to stay home.

“Here’s a secure location. It’s professional. It’s HD cameras. It’s high quality switchers. It’s quality lighting. It’s quality sound. It’s not somebody holding up a phone and doing a Facebook Live,” McKenzie said.

