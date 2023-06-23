SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week, local food trucks have started using the Street Food Finder app. The app tells potential customers the time and location of vendors in their area.

It allows anyone to find whatever food they’re craving.

“Oh, I think it’s so important. With all the tourism that we have here in Sioux Falls, anybody from any state can come and say, ‘Hey I want to check out a venue; I want to see a food truck,’ and they can find us; they can find all the ones that are active,” Black Iron Waffles owner Autumn Brockevelt said.

Brockevelt says the app is also user-friendly.

“I can upload my photos. I can change my photos out if I have a new menu item, I can show you that photo, I can describe it, I can update my pricing. It’s so easy as a user and a vendor to update anything on that app,” Brockevelt said.

Instead of scouring social media, Street Food Finder gives customers an organized list of food trucks.

“It’s really hard to know where food trucks are, and it changes daily. Some food trucks are bigger than others, so like I said, for folks that don’t have social media, it’s a really great resource for people to be able to find them,” customer Vanessa Barnes said.

For Brockevelt, it’s a no-brainer for other vendors to install the app.

“So, if you’re a food truck, and you haven’t downloaded the app and you haven’t gotten on it, it’s time to get on it,” Brockevelt said.

You can use Street Food Finder to find food trucks within 25 miles of your current location. It is available on all smart devices.