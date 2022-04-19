SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire United Way has a new chief executive officer.

Alan Turner II

The organization said Alan H. Turner II will start as CEO on May 2 but will work with current president Jay Powell until May 31 when Powell retires.

Sioux Empire United Way currently funds 40 local non-profit organizations through an annual fundraising campaign of $10 million. The organization is supported by more than 700 local businesses and 21,000 individual givers.

Turner’s non-profit leadership experience includes positions as regional CEO of American Red Cross Western New York and CEO of United Ways in Central Florida, Southwest Alabama, and West Tennessee, according to the news release. He most recently served as a senior account manager for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

As CEO, Turners' responsibilities will include providing organizational strategic direction, leadership in community impact and resource development, board engagement, and financial and operational oversight, according to the organization.

Turner is a native of upstate New York. He recently moved to Sioux Falls with his wife Stephanie and two children.