Local toy store supports Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As parents were buying Christmas gifts for their children, they were also helping out Emily’s Hope.

Locally-owned Kidtopia held a fundraiser on National Toy Store Day and also asked customers to “round-up” their purchases through the holiday season, with the proceeds going to Emily’s Hope.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke founded the charity to battle addiction after the accidental overdose of her 21-year-old daughter.

Owner Sheryl Nelson presented Angela, as well as Emily’s brother Adam and stepdad Jeff, with a check for $1,800.

Money raised for Emily’s Hope goes to fund treatment at the Avera Addiction Care Center and sober living through the Emily’s Hope House.

Emily’s Hope Oxford Sober Living House for mothers & their children in Sioux Falls

