Local toy store supports Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As parents were buying Christmas gifts for their children, they were also helping out Emily’s Hope.

Locally-owned Kidtopia held a fundraiser on National Toy Store Day and also asked customers to “round-up” their purchases through the holiday season, with the proceeds going to Emily’s Hope.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke founded the charity to battle addiction after the accidental overdose of her 21-year-old daughter.

Owner Sheryl Nelson presented Angela, as well as Emily’s brother Adam and stepdad Jeff, with a check for $1,800.

Money raised for Emily’s Hope goes to fund treatment at the Avera Addiction Care Center and sober living through the Emily’s Hope House.